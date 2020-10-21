Attacker paid students to identify French teacher before beheading, says prosecutor

FILE PHOTO: A person holding a picture of Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans St Honorine, lays flowers during a tribute at the Place de la Republique, in Lille, France, October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The Chechen teenager who beheaded a French teacher for showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in class had paid students to identify him in front of the school, anti-terrorist public prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a news conference.

Ricard also confirmed that contact had been established between the teenager and an angry parent at the school, northwest of Paris, who had called on social media for the teacher to be fired.