Main suspect in Paris knife assault arrested: prosecutor

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The main suspect in a stabbing attack in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has been arrested, and a second suspect is also in custody, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard told a news conference.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said the two people who had been stabbed were journalists having a smoke in the street near the building, and that their lives were not in danger.

