Swiss, French police team up for 'counter-terrorism' raids
November 7, 2017 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss, French police team up for 'counter-terrorism' raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss man and a Colombian woman were among people arrested in Switzerland and France on Tuesday in raids against people suspected of breaking laws banning Al Qaeda and Islamic State, the Swiss attorney general’s office (OAG) said.

The man, a 27-year-old with Swiss nationality, was swept up in arrests in France, while the 23-year-old Colombian woman was detained in Switzerland in the investigation that began in June 2016, the OAG said, describing the probe as a coordinated “counter-terrorism” operation.

The OAG added it had no indication that any “concrete action” or attack had been planned in Switzerland.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

