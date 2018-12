A drawing representing Strasbourg's cathedral is seen at an improvised memorial in tribute to the victims of December 11 attack during a ceremony in Strasbourg, France, December 16, 2018. The sign reads "Strasbourg my love". REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - The Paris prosecutor’s office said on Sunday that a fifth person had died from their wounds following Tuesday’s Strasbourg Christmas market shooting.

An official with the prosecutor’s office said the victim was a Polish national and gave no other details.

The gunman, Cherif Chekatt, was killed on Thursday night after firing on police, ending a two-day manhunt that involved more than 700 members of the security forces.