World News
May 7, 2019 / 7:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Armed teenager releases four hostages in southern France: police source

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - A teenager released four women after holding them hostage in a newsagent’s store in Toulouse, southwestern France, on Tuesday, a police source said.

The 17-year-old, who was arrested at a yellow vest protest in December, had made no demands before releasing the women, the source said.

He fired at least one shot over the heads of police and had demanded a negotiator, the source said, adding that the incident did not appear to be terrorism-related.

The gunman had not yet surrendered to authorities.

Police and set up a 300-metre (330-yard) security cordon around the store in the city’s Blagnac suburb and told neighbors to stay indoors.

Reporting by Julie Rimbert in Toulouse, writing by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below