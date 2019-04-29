World News
April 29, 2019 / 7:38 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

France says it has foiled terrorist act, suspects held in custody

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has foiled a terrorist act and is holding four suspects in custody, said the French interior minister and a police source on Monday.

The police source said the four suspects had been arrested on suspicion of acquiring weapons “with a view to committing a terrorist act”.

“We had sufficient evidence to lead us to believe that a major attack was being planned,” Interior Minister Christophe Castaner also told reporters on Monday.

Reporting by Julie Carriat; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alison Williams

