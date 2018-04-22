FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Mont Saint-Michel to reopen after security alert
April 22, 2018 / 9:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Mont Saint-Michel to reopen after security alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities said they would reopen Mont Saint-Michel on Sunday after calling off an alert caused by a man threatening the police.

The local government earlier evacuated the major tourist attraction after local bar owner heard the man uttering threats at the site in the northwestern region of Normandy.

Police searched the site but failed to find him, district prefect Jean-Marc Sabathe told the BFM news channel.

“All houses have been checked, all public and private venues were inspected by the police,” he said. “I‘m almost certain that he’s gone.”

“End of the operation at Mont Saint-Michel ... All risks have been averted at the site,” the local government said on Twitter.

Mont Saint-Michel, which is surrounded by water at high tide, draws more than a million visitors a year to its abbey and other sites, making it France’s biggest tourist attraction outside Paris.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Heavens

