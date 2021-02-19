French Interior minister heads to south France after reported fatal stabbing

FILE PHOTO: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday he was heading to an asylum seekers centre in the city of Pau in southwestern France after media reported an immigration official has been stabbed to death.

He said on Twitter he would make the trip, but gave no further details on the assault.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones”, Darmanin said.