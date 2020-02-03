French officers shoot man armed with knife who entered police station

PARIS (Reuters) - French police shot and wounded a man armed with a knife after he challenged officers inside a police station in eastern France on Monday, a spokesman for the national Gendarmerie said.

The man, who wounded one officer’s hand, was taken to hospital. A motive for the attack was not immediately clear, the spokesman said.

The incident took place at around 1400 GMT, in a police station located 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the town of Metz.

The national antiterrorist prosecution is not investigating the case at this stage, a judicial source said.

The latest attack came a little less than a month after a similar incident in Metz, when French police shot and wounded a man who had rushed toward a group of police officers with a knife shouting “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

And, on Jan. 3, a man went on a knife rampage in the suburb of Villejuif just outside Paris, killing one person and wounding two. The Villejuif attacker was subsequently shot dead by police.

Paris has suffered major attacks by Islamist militants in recent years.

Coordinated bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theater and other sites around Paris killed 130 people - the deadliest attacks in France since World War Two.