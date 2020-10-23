French PM to seek new law to better protect public servants against threats

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday his government would introduce legislation to better protect to public servants against threats.
France has cracked down on Islamist militants after the Oct. 16 decapitation of schoolteacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by a student angered at Paty’s use of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression.
Police shot dead the attacker.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.