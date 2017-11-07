FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police launch anti-terrorism raids
#World News
November 7, 2017 / 10:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

French police launch anti-terrorism raids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police launched an anti-terrorism operation on Tuesday, with raids on premises in the Alpes-Maritimes region in the southeast, a police source said.

The operation comes a week after France introduced tougher national security laws to permanently replace emergency powers given to police and intelligence services following deadly attacks by Islamist militants on Paris two years ago.

More than 240 people have been killed in France since early 2015 in attacks by Islamist militants or assailants inspired by the Islamic State militant group, which has sought to establish a caliphate in Syria and Iraq and called for attacks on France.

France is among countries contributing to military operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Media organizations including Le Parisien newspaper and BFM TV said at least seven people were arrested in a series of raids by elite police troops in the Paris region as well as southeastern towns, including Menton and Aix-en-Provence.

Reporting by Matthias Galante in Nice, and Sophie Louet and Simon Carraud in Paris; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough and Luke Baker

