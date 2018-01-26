FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

French prison guards end nationwide strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French prison guards ended on Friday a nationwide strike after accepting government proposals over staffing levels and violence which they say is spiralling out of control in overcrowded jails, unions and the justice ministry said.

The strike, which kicked off on Monday with pickets, marked an escalation in protests after unions last weekend rejected an initial government proposal to recruit 100 extra prison warders this year and a further 1,000 before the end of President Emmanuel Macron’s mandate in 2022.

Macron was under pressure to address the unrest among prison staff after several recent attacks on guards by inmates.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Leigh Thomas

