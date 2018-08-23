Knifeman kills mother, sister in Paris suburb attack: source

PARIS (Reuters) - A knifeman killed his mother and sister in the Paris suburb of Trappes on Thursday and seriously wounded a third person, a French Interior Ministry source said.

French police secure a street after a man killed two persons and injured an other in a knife attack in Trappes, near Paris, according to French authorities, France, August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

The young man, who killed his victims out in the street before taking refuge in a house, was later shot dead by police when he left that house and ran towards them in a threatening way, a police source said.

“The police operation is over ... the person was neutralized and is dead,” the local prefecture said on Twitter.

Islamic State issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence. The statement came before it was confirmed that the victims were relatives of the attacker.

BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

FILE PHOTO: Red and white tape used by the French national police secures a zone from traffic in Paris, France, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

“The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into,” a police source said.

Counter-terrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source said.

Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris. Dozens of radicalized youths from the town of about 30,000 habitants have left for Syria.

