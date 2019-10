Police arrives near Musee Archeologique in Saint-Raphael, France October 23, 2019 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. Video obtained by REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French police were at a museum in St Raphael in southern France on Wednesday where a man was holed up in a museum and shouting out threats.

French media said it was unclear if the man was armed or if there were any hostages.

