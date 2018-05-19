Marseilles station briefly evacuated, man arrested

MARSEILLES, France (Reuters) - French authorities briefly evacuated Marseilles train station on Saturday, as they arrested a man seen behaving suspiciously in the area.

French fire brigade and police are seen outside the Gare Saint Charles train station which was evacuated after an alert in Marseille, France, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Soldiers had been alerted to him due to the fact that he had a bag containing batteries and electric cables, although the individual denied they were explosive devices, said police.

No further details were immediately available, and the station was subsequently re-opened. France is on high security alert, with more than 240 people killed on French soil over the past three years in attacks launched by Islamist militants or individuals inspired by groups such as Islamic State.