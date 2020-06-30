Police operation in French capital's La Defense ends

PARIS (Reuters) - A French police operation in the business district of La Defense in western Paris has ended, with concerns about a possible armed man in the area proving unfounded, police said.

“Operation over, doubts lifted,” a police source told Reuters.

Earlier in the day the police said on Twitter that Les Quatre Temps shopping centre in La Defense was being evacuated to allow for checks.

Trains were no longer stopping at La Defense subway station, the message said.

“Investigations of the area are ending. At this stage no suspicious individual has been spotted,” the police department said in a tweet signalling the end of the operation.