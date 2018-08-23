Two killed in knife attack in Paris suburb: source

PARIS (Reuters) - Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, French authorities said.

The knife attacker was then shot dead by police.

“The police operation is over ... the person was neutralized and is dead,” the local prefecture said on Twitter.

Related Coverage Islamic State claims Paris suburb knife attack

Islamic State issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. BFM TV said the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar”, but police could not immediately confirm it.

One Interior ministry source said the victims might be relatives of the attacker and police are looking into whether it was a family quarrel.

“The reason behind the attack and his profile are not known yet and are being looked into,” another source said.

Counter-terrorism officials have yet to be asked to join the investigation, a judicial source said.

Trappes is an underprivileged town situated in an overall wealthy area west of Paris. Dozens of radicalized youths from the town of about 30,000 habitants have left for Syria.