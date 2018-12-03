Macron to postpone visit to Serbia: Serbian president

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

BELGRADE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has asked to postpone his visit to Serbia for several weeks, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after a phone call with his French counterpart.

Macron was due to arrive to Serbia on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss relations between Belgrade and its former province Kosovo and pay respects to soldiers killed in World War One, which ended 100 years ago last month.

“President Macron has asked to postpone for several weeks his visit to Serbia due to situation in his country,” Vucic told reporters. Macron is seeking to defuse nationwide protests over high living costs that led to widespread rioting in Paris at the weekend and are hurting the French economy.