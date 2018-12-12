France's raises security threat after three killed in Strasbourg: minister

Security forces secure area where a suspect is sought after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner on Wednesday said three people were killed in the Strasbourg Christmas market shooting and that 350 security agents were hunting for the gunman who fled the scene.

“He fought twice with our security forces,” Castaner told a news conference held in the city. The attack also left 12 people injured, he said.

Castaner said France was raising the security threat level and would bolster the protection of Christmas markets elsewhere and strengthen border controls.