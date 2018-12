Police secure a street and the surrounding area after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is being kept informed of unfolding events in Strasbourg, where at least one person was killed in a shooting near its Christmas market, his office said on Tuesday.

Macron, who cut a meeting short after being informed of the situation, is sending his interior minister, Christophe Castaner in the eastern French city, the official at the Elysee palace added.