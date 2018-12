Ambulance is seen at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - At least two people were killed and seven or eight injured in a gunshot attack near the Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday, France’s interior minister Christophe Castaner said.

The gunman was known to police services for criminal activities, the minister told reporters, without elaborating.