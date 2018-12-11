World News
December 11, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Strasbourg gunman was on French intelligence watchlist: prefecture

Rescue teams work at the scene of shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - A gunman who shot dead at least two people in the center of the French city of Strasbourg was known to France’s internal security services as a suspected security risk, the local police prefecture said in a statement.

Some 26,000 individuals suspected of posing a security risk to France are on the Fiche S watch list, of whom about 10,000 are believed to have been radicalized, sometimes in Salafist mosques, online or abroad.

