Soldier secures area where a suspect is sought after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have cornered a gunman who killed at least four people in the center of Strasbourg and shots have been fired, a source close to the investigation said.

The gunman was identified as a 29-year old man whose residence had been searched by police earlier in the day in connection with a robbery, two police sources said.