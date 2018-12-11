At least one killed, six wounded in French Christmas market shooting: police sources

Police secure a street and the surrounding area after a shooting in Strasbourg, France, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and six people were wounded in a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday, police sources said.

“There were gun shots and people running everywhere,” one local shopkeeper told BFM TV. “It lasted about 10 minutes.”

A source at the prosecutor’s office said the motive behind the shooting was not immediately clear and that an investigation was under way to see if it was terrorism-related.

France remains on high alert after a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants since early 2015, in which about 240 people have been killed.

French Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy tweeted: “Solidarity and support for the people of Strasbourg. Our support too for the security forces. We are united and determined to protect the French people.”