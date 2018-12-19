French state railway to ax more than 2,000 jobs in 2019

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SNCF is pictured on a train at the French state-owned railway company SNCF station in Chantonnay, France, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s SNCF state-owned railway is to cut 2,090 jobs next year under 2019 budget plans presented on Wednesday, union officials told Reuters.

The group, which employees nearly 150,000 people, aims to cut 2,260 jobs and hire 170 people next year, officials with the UNSA and CFDT unions said.

France’s parliament passed a law in June overhauling the heavily indebted company despite three months of rolling strikes against the reform.

The shake-up transforms the SNCF into a joint-stock company, phases out its domestic passenger monopoly from 2020 and puts an end to generous benefits and pensions for future employees while the state agreed to take on part of its debt.