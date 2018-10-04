French solar company Neoen to raise 640 million euros in IPO

PARIS (Reuters) - French solar company Neoen said it planned to raise about 640 million euros ($734.34 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares to raise funds for its expansion.

Neoen is one of several independent French renewable energy companies competing with market leaders EDF (EDF.PA) and Engie (ENGIE.PA).

The firm was founded in 2008 by Jacques Veyrat, former chief executive of commodities giant Louis Dreyfus. It has invested more than one billion euros in renewable energy assets and is growing quickly in France, Australia and Latin America.

Neoen said the shares will be offered at between 16-19 euros per share and the offer will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 15.

The price will be fixed on October 16 and informal trading on the Euronext exchange will start on October 17, while it will make its formal, official debut on the Paris market on Oct. 19.

The company will offer about 450 million new shares, with about 190 million existing shares to be sold by two investment funds. Majority shareholder Impala will subscribe to about 170 million shares in order to remain as the main shareholder.

In case of high demand, current shareholders including Impala and Bpifrance may offer additional shares that could boost the offer to 711.5 million euros, the company said.

Neoen chief executive Xavier Barbaro said the money raised would be used to finance renewable energy development projects in the next two-three years, but not for acquisitions.

He also said that the market capitalization of the firm following the IPO would be about 1.4 to 1.5 billion euros.

Neoen says on its website that at the end of August it had 2,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generating capacity installed and more than 1,000 MW being financed.

It is aiming for capacity of more than 5,000 MW installed or under construction by 2021, and has a portfolio of 7,400 MW under development.

In 2015, Neoen opened Europe’s biggest solar farm, the 300 MW Cestas solar farm near Bordeaux.

Last year, it also scored a coup by partnering with U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA.O) to operate the world’s biggest battery in Australia, a 100 MW battery at Neoen’s Hornsdale wind farm.

Neoen’s 2017 turnover rose more than 70 percent to 139 million euros. The firm says it earned a 2017 core profit margin of 73 percent and that it has been profitable since 2011.