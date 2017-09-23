FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area: French Presidency
September 23, 2017 / 6:09 PM / a month ago

One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area: French Presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - One French soldier from the 13th regiment of para-troopers was killed on Saturday morning while fighting in the Iraq-Syria region, the French Presidency said on Saturday.

“The President has learned with great sadness of the death in the Levant this morning of a (soldier) ... killed in fighting,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey; dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com ; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net

