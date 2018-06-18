Spain's PM heads to France on June 23 for migration, euro zone talks

PARIS (Reuters) - New Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to Paris on June 23 for talks with Emmanuel Macron on migration and euro zone reforms, the French presidency said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Spain's new Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez poses for a family photo following the first cabinet at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

It would be the Socialist leader’s first overseas visit since defeating his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy in a confidence vote last month.

The talks will take place less than a week after Madrid took in 629 mainly sub-Saharan Africans on board the ship Aquarius after Italy’s new government refused to let it dock on its shores.

The French presidency said the two leaders would discuss bilateral and European topics, specifically focusing on migration and euro zone reform issues, to prepare for a European leaders summit at the end of June.