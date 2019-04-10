French anti-trust watchdog raids wine and spirits makers

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s anti-trust watchdog said on Wednesday it had raided companies in the wines and spirits sector suspected of possible anti-competitive practices.

The surprise raids were carried out on Tuesday and materials seized, the watchdog said, adding it would not disclose the names of those targeted or the specific rules that may have been violated.

Pernod Ricard said they were not targeted while Marie Brizard declined to comment. LVMH and Remy Cointreau could not be immediately reached for comment.

The raids did not imply the companies were guilty, the watchdog said.