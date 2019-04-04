Business News
French finance minister: open to possible China investment in St Gobain unit

French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that in principle he would be open to a possible Chinese investment in a unit of French construction group St Gobain.

Le Maire was responding to French media reports earlier this week that St Gobain was considering the sale of a 60 percent stake in its Pont-A-Mousson unit to Chinese company XinXing Ductile Iron Pipes.

“I would not say ‘no’ to a Chinese investment,” Le Maire told French TV station BFM.

