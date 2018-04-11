Air France unions to meet management Thursday over pay conflict

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France unions have agreed to meet management on Thursday to discuss wage demands after several days of strikes, a pilots union official said.

A passenger walks as Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Orly Airport near Paris as Air France pilots, cabin and ground crews unions call for a strike over salaries, France, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Strike notice could be withdrawn if a suitable offer was forthcoming, added the official.

The head of Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) earlier on Wednesday denounced trade unions’ demands for a 6 percent pay increase as unrealistic, as the airline braced for the start of a seventh day of strikes that have hurt its financial performance.

Late on Tuesday, Air France doubled the 1 percent immediate pay increase previously offered to unions and proposed talks on a deal for the 2019-21 period, in response to union demands for a 6 percent wage hike.