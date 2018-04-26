French PM warns of 'turbulence' if Air France staff reject pay offer

PARIS (Reuters) - Air France (AIRF.PA) faces a period of “turbulence” if it loses a battle with unions who are striking to press pay demands, French Prime Minster Edouard Philippe said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe listens to a speech about the government's recycling program during a visit at the Groupe Seb Moulinex factory in Mayenne, France, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Air France is balloting staff over its offer of a 7 percent pay rise over four years, after unions rejected the proposal as too modest. Three pilot unions on Thursday called for more strikes over May 3-May 8.

Air France KLM Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Marc Janaillac has said it would be hard for him to stay if staff voted against the offer, and Philippe said Janaillac had shown “courage” by putting his job on the line.

The French Prime Minister also warned that a negative vote could further harm the company. The French state holds 17.6 percent of Air France KLM, according to the group’s website.

“If the consultation did not produce the results he hoped for and he took the consequences, everyone should fasten their seat belts because the turbulence will not be minor,” he told Europe 1 radio. “A company that loses its boss in these conditions is not well placed to face the future.”

The industrial action, affecting about 30 percent of Air France flights, has coincided with French railway strikes over the last month, resulting in widespread travel disruption.

SNCF workers have launched a series of protests against reform plans by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, designed to stem the state-owned railway’s losses and cut debt.

Air France KLM shares were down 1.6 percent in early session trading on Thursday. The company has said that the strikes have so far cost it around 300 million euros ($365 million).

($1 = 0.8224 euros)