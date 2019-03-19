Strikes could hit EDF coal power plants until April 2020: RTE

PARIS (Reuters) - Protests over plans by the French government to phase out electricity generation from coal could hit state-controlled utility EDF’s Havre and Cordemais power plants until April 2020, grid operator RTE said on Tuesday.

The French government plans to halt France’s remaining coal-fired power generators by 2022 to reduce carbon emissions and meet its goals on climate change.

Workers at the plants have carried out a series of strikes in protest at the plans, which they say will threaten jobs and security of French power supply.

The Havre and Cordemais plants have installed capacity of 600 megawatts (MW) and 1,200 MW respectively.

French unions suspended a three-month strike at Cordemais on March 8 after receiving assurances that the plant will not shut down completely in 2022 because EDF was working to convert it to burn biomass instead of coal.

The process, known as Ecocombust, could also be adapted to the Havre plant if successful and approved by the government. The French government has said it will announce a decision on the future of Cordemais in the autumn.

Germany’s Uniper, which operates France’s other coal power plants, has criticized the French government’s decision, which it said had created uncertainty over the future of its businesses in France.

The company said in December that it plans to sell its French assets, which includes two coal power generation units with installed capacity of 1,200 MW, to Central European energy group EPH, majority owned by Czech billionaire investor Daniel Kretinsky.

Separately on Tuesday, a nationwide strike in France over President Emmanuel Macron’s policies curtailed EDF’s hydropower generation early on Tuesday but output returned to normal by 1500 GMT, RTE data showed.

EDF’s nuclear power reactors, which account for more than 75 percent of France’s electricity needs, were largely untouched by the strike, according to RTE’s data.