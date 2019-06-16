France plans to scrap 1 billion euros of tax breaks for companies

FILE PHOTO: Gerald Darmanin, French Minister of Public Action and Accounts, attends a news conference on tax collection reform at Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France plans to scrap 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of tax breaks for companies to help fund a pledged 5-billion-euro reduction in personal income taxes, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

The government will finance the remaining 4 billion euros through lower spending, Darmanin said during an interview for the Grand Jury show with reporters from LCI television, RTL radio and Le Figaro newspaper.

Darmanin said 95% of taxpayers would see a reduction in their income taxes from January.

In his response to months of anti-government protests, French President Emmanuel Macron said in late April he would cut income tax by a further 5 billion euros.

The planned reduction came on top of a 10 billion-euro package of concessions to protesters in December aimed at boosting the income of the poorest workers and pensioners.