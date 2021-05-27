France's Le Maire urges G7 to back global corporate tax

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire visits a cafe during preparations for the reopenning of restaurants and bars in Paris as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday it was paramount that G7 countries meeting next week in London agree on a new minimum corporate tax rate for multinational companies.

“At London’s G7, the world’s most power economies (...) must say: we agree on a new international tax, including a digital tax and a minimum tax. This will give a strong push so that at the G20 in Venice, in mid-July, a deal can be reached,” Le Maire told France inter radio.