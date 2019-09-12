Google to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes in France, boosting settlement to 1 billion

FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China, September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Google said on Thursday it agreed to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes to French authorities, boosting the total settlement to end a fiscal fraud probe in the country to nearly 1 billion.

France’s financial prosecutor office earlier said Google had agreed to pay half a billion euros in fine to settle the four-year old investigation.

“We have put an end to the tax and related disputes we had had in France for many years,” Google said in a written statement.

“These agreements include a payment of 500 million euros announced today by a French court, as well as an amount of 465 million euros in additional taxes that we have agreed to pay,” it added.