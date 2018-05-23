IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron

PARIS (Reuters) - IBM (IBM.N) announced new recruitment in France before a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and the bosses of IBM and Microsoft (MSFT.O).

FILE PHOTO: A logo of IBM is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

IBM will hire about 1,400 people in France over the next two years in the fields of blockchain, cloud computing and internet of things, the company said on Wednesday.

These jobs come on top of the already-announced 400 new hirings IBM said it will make in the field of artificial intelligence in France.

Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) boss Satya Nadella and his counterpart at IBM, Ginni Rometty, are each scheduled to have one-on-one meetings with Macron later on Wednesday, before so-called “Tech for Good” workshops with them and heads of other tech companies Uber and Facebook (FB.O).