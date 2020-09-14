France's Macron says Europe has "lost" the global battle in cloud computing

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers an address to French tech start-ups at the closing ceremony of the National Council of French Tech Capitals and Communities (CNCC) at the Elysee palace in Paris, France, September 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe has “lost” the global battle in cloud computing but should nevertheless resume the fight, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

“If we want our ecosystem to be sustainable, it has to be sovereign,” Macron said during a conference, reiterating that Europe should not rely “on any non-European power” for data security and 5G.

U.S. giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google dominate the worldwide cloud computing business, with a combined market share of around 60%.

Macron’s comments followed the announcement earlier on Monday of a partnership between Deutsche Telekom and French cloud services provider OVHcloud that aims to build a new cloud computing offer for European companies and public sector entities deemed of strategic importance.