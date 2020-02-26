Bouygues, Free, Orange and SFR apply for French 5G telecoms spectrum

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms companies Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, Orange and SFR have made offers for France’s new 5G telecoms spectrum, the regulator, Arcep, said on Wednesday.

“All four candidates have stipulated their desire to obtain one of the four blocks of 50 MHz that will be awarded in exchange for the commitments set forth in the procedure,” Arcep said in a statement.

Arcep added it was hoping to award the 5G licenses by June at the latest. In November, a government minister said that Frances’s 5G spectrum would be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros ($2.4 billion).