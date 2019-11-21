French telco watchdog recommends 1.5 billion euros as floor price in 5G spectrum sale

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s 5G spectrum should be sold at a minimum price of 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion), the head of the country’s telecoms authority Arcep told Le Figaro newspaper on Thursday.
France plans to sell 5G frequency blocs - the raw material for wireless carriers to develop networks - for a total of 310 Mhz within the 3.4-3.8 gigahertz bandwidth, under a framework detailed by the watchdog, Arcep, in a statement on Thursday.
“For Arcep, the amount of 1.5 billion (euros) is a great maximum,” Arcep president of Sebastien Soriano, told Le Figaro.
France’s economy ministry will have the final word on the floor price for the 5G spectrum sale.
