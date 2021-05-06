France's Dassault launches Falcon 10X long-range business jet

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is seen on a hangar in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Dassault Aviation on Thursday launched a new long-range business jet in a bid to challenge North American rivals at the top end of the luxury aircraft market.

The Falcon 10X will be able to fly 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) and will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines in a breakthrough for the British engineering firm.

It will enter service in late 2025, Dassault said on Thursday.