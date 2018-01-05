FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 4:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Airbus signs tentative Turkish Airlines A350 deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) Chief Executive Tom Enders signed a non-binding agreement with Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) on a potential order for 25 A350-900 aircraft, during an official visit by Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan in Paris on Friday.

Turkish Airlines, one of the world’s fastest-growing carriers, is a major customer of both Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing.

State-owned Turkish Airlines is one of a handful of carriers whose dealings with plane-makers tend to accelerate around major diplomatic events.

    In September, it signed a surprise provisional order for 40 Boeing 787-9 planes while Erdogan was in New York for the UN General Assembly.

    The tentative Airbus deal was inked during a ceremony attended by Erdogan and his host, French President Emmanuel Macron. Turkish Airlines confirmed in a subsequent statement that it had begun negotiations with Airbus on the plane deal.

    Airbus is also in negotiations to sell planes to China during a visit by Macron next week.

    Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Ingrid Melander

