France sends two fighter jets, frigate to eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a Defense Council video conference on Niger at the Fort de Bregancon, France, August 11, 2020. Daniel Cole/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will send two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate ‘Lafayette’ to the eastern Mediterranean as part of plans to increase its military presence in the region, the armed forces ministry said on Thursday, amid signs of tension with Turkey.

Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters in that area, which has resulted in heightened tensions with Greece.