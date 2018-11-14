France says Trump should have shown 'decency' on Paris attacks anniversary

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Suresnes American Cemetery as part of the Paris commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, France, November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump should have shown some “common decency” and respect France’s day of mourning on the third anniversary of the Nov 13 attacks in Paris, the French government’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

Asked about Trump’s tweets, in which the U.S. leader criticized France’s record in World War One and Two, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said:

“Yesterday was Nov 13, we were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people,” he said. “So I’ll reply in English: ‘common decency’ would have been appropriate.”