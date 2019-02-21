Absorbing Vincent: Van Gogh goes immersive in Paris exhibition

PARIS (Reuters) - A Paris gallery is offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the colourscapes of Vincent Van Gogh like never before.

L’Atelier des Lumieres is projecting digitized, multilayered versions of some of the artist’s most famous works, including “Starry Night Over the Rhone” and “Churchyard in the Rain”, onto its floor and walls

Conveying at different stages the illusion of water rippling in the light and raindrops falling, the show is accompanied by a rich soundtrack.

“Obviously, we have “The Starry Night,” we have the sunflowers, we have the irises,” gallery director Michael Couzigou told Reuters TV.

“The idea here is to propose something that’s different from classic museums. It’s to allow the visitors to really get inside the paintings.”

“Van Gogh, La Nuit Etoilée”, which opens on Friday and runs until Dec 31, is the gallery’s second immersive art project, following a Gustav Klimt show in 2018.