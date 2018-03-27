France's Bouygues, EDF sign deals during Vietnam leader visit

PARIS (Reuters) - French construction group Bouygues (BOUY.PA) signed a 1.5 billion euro ($1.86 billion) contract to finance, build and operate a metro line in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, the French presidency said on Tuesday.

A Bouygues company logo is seen on a construction building site in Paris, France, February 19, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Meanwhile state utility EDF (EDF.PA) agreed to enter a consortium in charge of a 1.5 billion euros gas-fired power plant project in Vietnam. The deals were announced during a visit by Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Paris.

EDF will take over fellow French group Engie’s stake in the Son My 1 liquefied natural gas project expected to come on stream between 2023 and 2028.

($1 = 0.8068 euros)