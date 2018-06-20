FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 12:31 PM / in 2 hours

Macron approves offshore windpower projects - EDF and Engie executives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Leading executives at French energy groups EDF and Engie said on Twitter that several offshore windpower projects had been “confirmed” by President Emmanuel Macron.

“Happy to see @EmmanuelMacron confirmed our three parks,” EDF executive Bruno Bensasson said in a post on the Twitter messaging network.

Engie executive Gwenaelle Huet also said that Macron had approved the windpower projects in a similar Twitter post.

The future of the projects had been in some doubt after the French senate earlier this year rejected a government proposal to renegotiate and possibly cancel projects to generate a combined 3,000 megawatts of offshore wind power on six sites on France’s west coast awarded in 2012 and 2014.

Reporting by Brian Love; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

