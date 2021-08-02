Postmates brings mass arbitration to SCOTUS, sort of

(Reuters) - You will not see the words “mass arbitration” mentioned in a U.S. Supreme Court petition filed last week by the delivery service Postmates LLC, which wants the justices to decide whether mandatory arbitration provisions in the company’s contracts with its couriers encompass claims brought under California’s Private Attorneys General Act.

A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

But it’s a good bet that Postmates’ lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher are thinking about the petition as part of a broader effort by defendants to regain leverage they’ve lost in a surge of demands for arbitration by individual workers.

And what’s especially interesting about the Postmates petition, according to mass arbitration expert Maria Glover of Georgetown University Law Center, is that Postmates seems willing to give up a short-term tactic – using class action settlements to ward off mass arbitration – for the longer-term goal of averting workers’ claims.

This story has a lot of strands. Let’s start with PAGA. As you know, California’s law allows individual employees to bring claims on behalf of the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency. In 2014, California’s Supreme Court ruled in Iskanian v. CLS Transportation Los Angeles LLC that defendants cannot compel arbitration of workers’ PAGA claims, even if workers have otherwise agreed to waive class action rights and arbitrate their individual demands. Ever since that ruling, defendants have been fighting, to no avail, to overturn the Iskanian rule, including more than a half-dozen failed attempts at the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court.

They’re still trying. Postmates is actually the third PAGA defendant since last May to file a petition with the Supreme Court. Companies’ latest contention, as I told you in June, is that the Supreme Court’s 2016 ruling in Epic Systems Corp v. Lewis undermines Iskanian’s rationale.

The justices, who have heretofore rejected all defense pleas to take up the PAGA issue, showed a bit of interest last month, requesting a response from employees to a petition by Viking River Cruises Inc. The workers’ response is due on Aug. 12.

Postmates argued in its new Supreme Court petition that it tried and failed to compel individual arbitration of a PAGA claim by courier Jacob Rimler. By allowing Rimler to litigate the PAGA claim alleging labor law violations involving thousands of workers, Postmates said, the court effectively sidestepped the company’s contractual class waiver requirement.

Postmates did not tell the Supreme Court that it tried to turn its failure to compel arbitration in the PAGA case to its advantage. In 2019, facing an onslaught of arbitration demands by individual couriers (and millions of dollars in arbitration fees), Postmates reached a proposed class action settlement, via the PAGA case, of an array of workers’ claims. The law firm orchestrating the mass arbitration campaign against Postmates, Keller Lenkner, accused the company at the time of using the proposed PAGA settlement to shut down individual arbitrations. Keller Lenkner said its arbitration clients might end up stuck in the class action because of the deal’s onerous opt-out requirements – and pointed out that Postmates was trying to capitalize on the very same procedural device they forced workers to waive the right to use.

Postmates and prospective class counsel Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan revised the class action proposal to make it easier for workers to opt out through their lawyers. A state court judge nevertheless denied approval of the original settlement proposal in June 2020.

In December, Postmates and Liss-Riordan submitted a new settlement proposal, bumping the classwide deal up to $32 million, including $4 million for the PAGA claims at the heart of the case. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Suzanne Bolanos said in a July 23 order that she would grant preliminary approval to the $32 million class settlement.

Postmates didn’t mention the settlement in its Supreme Court petition. Liss-Riordan said in an email that the Supreme Court should turn down the case because it’s already settled. I sent Postmates counsel Theane Evangelis of Gibson Dunn a detailed email asking about the settlement and whether the Supreme Court petition could reduce defendants’ flexibility in using class actions to avert mass arbitration.

She sent me an email statement: “Our petition asks the Supreme Court to reiterate that agreements to arbitrate must be enforced according to their terms, including those providing for one-on-one arbitration.”

In one sense, Postmates is asking the Supreme Court to shut down an option for companies facing mass arbitration. After all, it’s trying to use a PAGA settlement to resolve its exposure to potential claims by thousands of workers who haven’t already sought arbitration. Without a PAGA case in court, according to Georgetown professor Glover, Postmates would have had a hard time reaching a classwide settlement. So if the company’s lawyers were to persuade the Supreme Court to compel arbitration of individual PAGA claims, other defendants couldn’t try to avert mass arbitration with class deals.

On the other hand, noted Glover, who is wrapping up the first major academic study of mass arbitration, judges haven’t been too keen on class action settlements designed to avert mass arbitration. It’s not much of a sacrifice to give up a controversial tactic that’s also not effective.

In the meantime, Glover said, companies are redrafting arbitration provisions to make it harder procedurally for workers to engage in mass arbitration campaigns. They’re also toying with provisions that would leave room for class action settlements, she said. Some of those provisions would give either companies or workers a right to opt for class actions instead of arbitration, but others only allow flexibility for the company.

These revised arbitration clauses may well face unconscionability challenges, Glover said, but companies’ long-term strategy is to squelch workers’ ability to leverage their claims by banding together, whether it’s in class actions or mass arbitration.

In that context, she said, it’s not surprising that Postmates is asking the Supreme Court to force PAGA claims into individual arbitration.

Read more:

U.S. Chamber, trade groups try, try again for SCOTUS review of Calif. PAGA suits

Beset by arbitration demands, Postmates resorts to class action to settle couriers’ claims