May 16, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lufthansa flights hit by Frankfurt airport system failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) said it had canceled 23 flights, affecting 2,600 passengers, after a system failure at the operator of Frankfurt airport, its main hub.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lufthansa airline is pictured on a dividing stripe in Frankfurt airport, Germany, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lufthansa said the system failure at Fraport (FRAG.DE) lasted more than 8 hours and meant arrivals at the airport had to be reduced. Passengers also missed connecting flights and flights were delayed as a result.

The affected system contains information on aircraft positions, which is used to send ground staff to planes.

    “All this had to be carried out manually during the failure,” Lufthansa said, adding that it had to ask flight crews to use radios or telephones to state their position.

    Fraport was not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
