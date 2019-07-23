Franklin Templeton appoints head of institutional sales, EMEA

(Reuters) - Investment manager Franklin Templeton on Tuesday appointed Matthew Williams to the newly created role of senior director and head of institutional sales, EMEA.

Williams joined the company in April 2013 as head of defined contribution and was later appointed as head of institutional and client service for Canada.

He will be relocating to Frankfurt, Germany from Canada on Sept. 1 and will report to Vivek Kudva, managing director for EMEA and India.